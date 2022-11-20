Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

MAIN opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

