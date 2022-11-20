Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at $11,423,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 489,474 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 814,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 466,812 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 342,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

