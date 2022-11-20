Mark Adams Sells 19,513 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XPEL Stock Performance
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPEL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
