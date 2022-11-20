Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.