Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.