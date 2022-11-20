Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.