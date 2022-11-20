Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

