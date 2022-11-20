Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

