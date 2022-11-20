Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 146,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 90,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.