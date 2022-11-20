Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

MCG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

MCG stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 219.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Membership Collective Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.