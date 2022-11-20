Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.