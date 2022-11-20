MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 8548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

