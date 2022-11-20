Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $98,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,401.31 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,227.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.88. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

