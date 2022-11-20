MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.