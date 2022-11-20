MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.