MGO One Seven LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $183.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $235.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

