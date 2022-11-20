MGO One Seven LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AON by 357.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $301.32 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average is $278.59.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

