MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

