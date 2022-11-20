MGO One Seven LLC Sells 581 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in RPM International by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 1.7 %

RPM stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

