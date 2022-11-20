MGO One Seven LLC Sells 84,435 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,435 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

