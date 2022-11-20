MGO One Seven LLC Takes $192,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 376,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 342,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 91,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

