Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.