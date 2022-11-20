Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Wix.com worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 37.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WIX stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $179.41.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
