Morgan Stanley Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $271.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $292.33 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 41.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

