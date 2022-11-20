Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $137.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $143.18 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 89.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Primerica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

