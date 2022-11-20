Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $378.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 29.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

