Morgan Stanley Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $87.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MetLife

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,197,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in MetLife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MetLife by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.