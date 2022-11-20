Morgan Stanley Raises CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $24.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 424,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

