Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $115.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

