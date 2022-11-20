Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) PT Lowered to 167.00 at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 198.00 to 167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

