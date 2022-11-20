MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,160,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

NYSE MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $667.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

