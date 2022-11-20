MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €223.00 ($229.90) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €189.00 ($194.85) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($204.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($252.58) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTX opened at €193.30 ($199.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 43.63. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($227.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

