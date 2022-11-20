MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($288.66) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €193.30 ($199.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($227.94). The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.