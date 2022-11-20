MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.05 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $2.05 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Down 0.6 %

MPLN stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $709,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

