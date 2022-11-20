Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $289.06 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

