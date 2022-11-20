Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

