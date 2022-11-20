Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.27 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

