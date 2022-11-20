Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IFF opened at $98.27 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
