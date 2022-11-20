Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 191.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

