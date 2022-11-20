Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,573 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

