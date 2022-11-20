Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 34,538 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,538 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Insider Activity

Macy’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

