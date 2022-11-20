National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,152,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.39% of National Fuel Gas worth $205,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.84 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

