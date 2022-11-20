NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $105.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetEase traded as low as $66.95 and last traded at $67.70. Approximately 19,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,617,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

