NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 9,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,943,000.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.