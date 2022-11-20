Nikola Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 146,248 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 103,001 put options.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,201. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NKLA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Nikola has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.