Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 90,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 436,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

