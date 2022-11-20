Noah (NOAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Noah by 109.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Noah by 572.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Noah by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

