Noble Financial Cuts BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Price Target to $2.00

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

BSGM stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

In other news, insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 133,102 shares of company stock worth $144,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

