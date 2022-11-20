Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

