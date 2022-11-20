Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.