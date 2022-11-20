Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

