Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBN opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.33.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
